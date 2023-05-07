Ahead of the assembly elections on May 10 in Karnataka, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra address a public meeting in Moodbidri and attacked PM Narendra Modi and the BJP Government. Speaking at the rally, Vadra said, "PM Narendra Modi Ji if there's violence in Karnataka it is because of unemployment, if there's violence in Karnataka it is because of your 40% commission Government." The Congress leader also said that earlier there there were 4 different banks - Corporation Bank, Vijaya Bank, Syndicate Bank & Kannada Bank. However, the BJP government in Karnataka has merged all four banks into one bank. Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Steps Down From Vehicle, Brings Sanitation Worker and Congress Supporter K Rani With Her for Campaigning in Chintamani (Watch Video).

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Attacks PM Modi and BJP Government

"PM Narendra Modi Ji if there's violence in Karnataka it is because of unemployment, if there's violence in Karnataka it is because of your 40% commission Government. Earlier there were 4 different banks, Corporation Bank, Vijaya Bank, Syndicate Bank & Kannada Bank, & now because… pic.twitter.com/w9nuUNRzSA — ANI (@ANI) May 7, 2023

