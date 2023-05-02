A heartwarming video of Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra from her campaign in Karnataka is going viral on social media. The 46-second video clip shows Priyanka Gandhi Vadra stepping down from her campaign vehicle and going to meet sanitation worker and Congress supporter K Rani. Later, she is seen bringing Rani with her for campaigning in Karnataka's Chintamani. The incident took place when Rani greeted the Congress leader in public. Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: Priyanka Gandhi Holds Roadshow in Krishnarajanagara, Urges People To Vote for Congress (Watch Video).

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Bring K Rani With Her for Campaigning in Chintamani

#WATCH | Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra steps down from her campaign vehicle, brings sanitation worker & Congress supporter K Rani with her for campaigning in Chintamani, Karnataka, after the latter greeted her in the public.#KarnatakaElections2023 (Video:… pic.twitter.com/XC1CH3ltFj — ANI (@ANI) May 2, 2023

