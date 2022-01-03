Bengaluru, January 3: The Belagavi police has registered an FIR against seven people for allegedly assaulting the family of a pastor in Mudalagi on December 29. The accused assaulted the family of the pastor over suspicion of "converting" their neighbours to Christianity, reported ANI. The FIR has been filed under sections 143, 448, 323, 392, 506 of IPC and the provisions of SC/ST Act.

Karnataka: Belagavi Police has registered an FIR against 7 people for allegedly assaulting the family of a pastor in Mudalagi on December 29, accusing them of converting their neighbours to Christianity, under Sections 143, 448, 323, 392, 506 of IPC & provisions of SC/ST Act — ANI (@ANI) January 3, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)