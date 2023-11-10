The Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) has appointed MLA BY Vijayendra as State Party President on Friday, November 10. Vijayendra is also the son of senior BJP leader BS Yediyurappa. The official letter read, “BJP National President Jagat Prakash Nadda has appointed Vijayendra Yediyurappa, MLA as State President of Karnataka, BJP. This appointment comes into immediate effect.” Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: BJP Leader BS Yediyurappa's Son BY Vijayendra Files Nomination From Shikaripura Constituency in Shivamogga.

BJP Appoints MLA BY Vijayendra as State Party President

Senior BJP leader BS Yediyurappa's son and party MLA BY Vijayendra appointed as Karnataka BJP president pic.twitter.com/GVetBoAUVm — ANI (@ANI) November 10, 2023

