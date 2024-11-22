In a significant political move, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) staged a massive protest in Chamarajanagar, Karnataka, demanding the resolution of the ongoing Waqf issue and protesting against the cancellation of Below Poverty Line (BPL) cards. The protest, organized by BJP leaders and supporters, saw a large turnout of party workers who gathered to voice their concerns over the Waqf property disputes in the state. The BJP has long been vocal about the alleged mismanagement and irregularities concerning Waqf properties, and the protest was a call to the state government to take immediate action and resolve the issue. Waqf Board Amendment Bill 2024: Huge Uproar, Walkout During JPC Meet; Opposition MPs Complain Against Chairman Jagdambika Pal to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

BJP Stages Massive Protest in Chamarajanagar, Demands Resolution of Waqf Issue

Karnataka: BJP staged a massive protest in Chamarajanagar demanding resolution of the Waqf issue and against the cancellation of BPL cards pic.twitter.com/XOoeBzcjgA — IANS (@ians_india) November 22, 2024

