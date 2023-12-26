Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar inaugurated 100 electric buses in the state capital Bengaluru on December 26. The leaders marked the occasion by taking an inaugural ride in one of the electric buses, emphasising the state's commitment to sustainable transportation. Karnataka: Shops Must Have 60% Kannada Language Nameplates by February 28, Says BBMP Chief Commissioner.

CM Siddaramaiah, Deputy CM DK Shivakumar Flags Off 100 Electric Buses

#WATCH | Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar travel in an electric bus in Bengaluru after flagging off 100 electric buses. pic.twitter.com/vD4Igf6mNN — ANI (@ANI) December 26, 2023

