Congress leaders Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar will take oath as Karnataka Chief Minister and Deputy CM respectively today, May 20. The oath-taking ceremony will take place at 12.30 pm today at Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru. Besides Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar, eight Congress MLAs including Dr G Parameshwara, KH Muniyappa, KJ George, MB Patil, Priyank Kharge, and BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan will also take oath as the ministers in the state cabinet today. Watch the live streaming of Karnataka CM as Siddaramaiah and other Congress leaders take the oath. Karnataka CM Swearing-In: G Parameshwara, Priyank Kharge Among Eight Congress MLAs To Take Oath As Ministers Today.

Watch the Live Streaming Here:

