Karnataka CM-designate Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM-designate DK Shivakumar will take oath today in Bengaluru. Besides Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar, Congress MLAs Dr G Parameshwara, KH Muniyappa, KJ George, MB Patil, Satish Jarkiholi, Priyank Kharge, Ramalinga Reddy and BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan are also expected to take oath as the ministers in the state cabinet today. Meanwhile, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said, "Today is the swearing-in ceremony of the CM, Deputy CM and eight MLAs who will take oath as the ministers (in the state cabinet), everyone is attending it." He also said that it is a matter of delight that a new and strong Congress Govt has come to power in Karnataka. Karnataka CM-Designate Siddaramaiah, DK Shivakumar Meet Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi in Delhi, Invite Congress Leaders to Swearing-In Ceremony.

Eight Congress MLAs To Take Oath As Karnataka Ministers

