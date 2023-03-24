The Basavaraj Bommai-led Karnataka government on Friday has given its approval to increase the reservation for SCs, STs, Vokkaligas, and Panchamasali Lingayats while also providing internal reservations. Accordingly, the Panchamasali Lingayat community that had a five percent reservation is now given a seven percent reservation. Similarly, the Vokkaliga community which enjoyed four percent reservation is now given six percent. The four percent quota of the Muslims will be given to Vokkaligas (2 percent) and Lingayats (2 percent), the CM said. Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: CM Basavaraj Bommai Announces Free Bus Rides for Working Women, Schoolchildren From April 1 in Poll-Bound State.

Government Increases Panchamasali Lingayat, Vokkaliga Reservations:

