A two-judge bench of the Supreme Court gave a split verdict on petitions challenging the Karnataka High Court verdict dismissing a batch of petitions filed by Muslim girls studying in pre-university colleges seeking the right to wear hijab in classrooms. While Justice Hemant Gupta dismissed appeals challenging Karnataka High Court's order which had upheld the state government's order to ban wearing hijabs in educational institutions, Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia allowed the appeals and set aside the Karnataka High Court order.

