Fakkireshwar Mutt seer Jagadguru Fakira Dingaleshwar Mahaswami, on Monday, April 8, announced his independent candidacy for the Dharwad Lok Sabha seat amid dissatisfaction with major parties' ticket distribution. Highlighting a lack of social justice in ticket allocation, Mahaswami stated, "The Lingayat community has built and developed BJP in Karnataka. There is no social justice in BJP in ticket distribution. In the last Lok Sabha elections, 9 Veerashaiva Lingayat community leaders from our state entered the Parliament but none of them were given ministerial positions. There is no recognition of the Lingayat community even in the Congress party." Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Tickets for Karnataka Seats Finalised, Announcement Soon, Says Deputy CM DK Shivakumar.

Fakkireshwar Mutt Seer to Contest Independently for Dharwad Lok Sabha Seat

