Mysuru Palace was lit up in breathtaking lights during the Mysuru Dasara 2022 festival, the celebrations for which were held today. Mysuru Dasara festival is celebrated over 10 days starting with Navratri, and, on the 10th day (Vijaya Dashami), the idol of Goddess Chamundeshwari is carried in a grand procession. Mysuru Dasara 2022: Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai Takes Part in Dussehra Celebrations (Watch Video).

See Pics:

Karnataka: Mysuru Palace lights up on #MysuruDasara festival, the celebrations for which were held today. pic.twitter.com/bmHctOzYMI — ANI (@ANI) October 5, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)