Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday took part in the Mysuru Dasara celebrations in Mysuru. According to the local authorities, at least five lakh people are expected to witness the procession which is expected to start at 5 pm. About 47 tableaus from across Karnataka and other states will be part of the procession. Ravan Dahan, Lav Kush Ramlila Live Streaming: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Wields Bow And Arrow to Burn Ravan's Effigy at Red Fort Ground on Dussehra 2022.

Watch Video:

#WATCH | Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai takes part in #MysuruDasara celebrations in Mysuru pic.twitter.com/aeg5qRYHUy — ANI (@ANI) October 5, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)