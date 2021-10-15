On the occasion of Mysuru Dasara 2021, Mysore Palace in Karnataka lit up. The palace will continue to shine at night for the next nine days with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai ordering to light up the palace for the tourists. The curtains came down on the 10-day Dasara festival in Mysuru on Friday.

Karnataka: Mysuru Palace lights up on #MysuruDasara festival, the celebrations for which were held today. pic.twitter.com/rm5htqSrzH — ANI (@ANI) October 15, 2021

