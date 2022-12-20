Over 20 girls from the hostel of a Rashtriya Madhyamik Shiksha Abhiyan (RSMA) school in Koppal fell sick after consuming contaminated food on Tuesday. Reportedly, a few students started vomiting after having breakfast. Students whose condition was serious were shifted to a district hospital. Andhra Pradesh Food Poisoning: 40 Students of Shinganamala Kasturba Gurukula Vidyalaya Fall Sick After Eating Lunch in Anantapur.

Over 20 Girl Students Hospitalised:

