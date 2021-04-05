Karnataka Reports 5279 New COVID-19 Cases, 32 Deaths in Past 24 Hours:

Karnataka reports 5279 new #COVID19 cases including 3728 cases in Bengaluru Urban, 1856 discharges and 32 deaths. Total cases: 10,20,434 Total discharges: 9,65,275 Active cases: 42,483 Deaths: 12,657 pic.twitter.com/GLDQwopQBY — ANI (@ANI) April 5, 2021

