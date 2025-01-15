Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan officially announced the launch of the third edition of the Kashi Tamil Sangamam, a festival designed to honour the enduring cultural and historical ties between Tamil Nadu and Kashi. Speaking at a press conference in Delhi, the minister expressed his enthusiasm for the initiative. "I am thrilled to welcome you all as we mark the beginning of the much-anticipated Kashi Tamil Sangamam 3.0, a celebration of the deep-rooted connection between the vibrant cultures of Tamil Nadu and Kashi," Pradhan stated. As part of the launch, the minister unveiled the official website for the event, which will serve as a digital gateway for participants and enthusiasts to explore and engage with the program. PM Narendra Modi to Inaugurate Second Edition of Kashi Tamil Sangamam at 'Namo Ghat' in Varanasi Tomorrow.

Dharmendra Pradhan Launches Third Edition of Kashi Tamil Sangamam

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) launches the website for Kashi Tamil Sangamam 3.0 #KashiTamilSangamam program aims to celebrate, reaffirm, and rediscover the age-old links between Tamil Nadu and Kashi – two of the country's most important and ancient seats of… pic.twitter.com/WermluXRw8 — PIB India (@PIB_India) January 15, 2025

VIDEO | "I am delighted to welcome you all today as we officially announce the commencement of the much-anticipated third edition of the Kashi Tamil Sangamam, an event that celebrates the timeless bond between the vibrant cultures of Tamil Nadu and Kashi," says Union Minister… pic.twitter.com/d9ZQudvPWQ — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 15, 2025

