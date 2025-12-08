In a shocking incident in Uttar Pradesh, a man climbed on the roof of the Delhi-bound Kashi Vishwanath Express train. The alleged incident occurred on Saturday, December 6, at the Pratapgarh railway station in Uttar Pradesh. A video of the incident showing the man climbing onto the roof of the moving Kashi Vishwanath Express has also gone viral on social media. In the video, a man can be seen running on the coaches of the moving train after climbing onto the roof of the Kashi Vishwanath Express train. As the video moves further, a cop can be seen climbing the roof of the express train and somehow managing to rescue the man by pinning him down and later pushing him towards the crowd. Train Derailment in Uttar Pradesh: 3 Coaches of Passenger Train Derail During Shunting in Pratapgarh, Investigation Underway (See Pics and Video).

Cop Rescues Man Who Climbs Onto Roof Of Moving Kashi Vishwanath Express

A man got on the roof of Delhi-bound Kashi Vishwanath Express at Pratapgarh railway station in Uttar Pradesh. A cop could be seen pinning him down to get control of the person who put a fight amid chaos at the platform. pic.twitter.com/2BvqH5bMG9 — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) December 8, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Official X Account of Piyush Rai), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

