In a heartbreaking incident, wrestler Sonu from Jalandhar died after collapsing during the final match of the annual Dangal in Dinga Amb, Kathua district, Jammu and Kashmir. He was competing against Rinku from Delhi when he suddenly fell unconscious mid-fight. A viral video shows the intense match just moments before the shocking collapse. Spectators were stunned as Sonu didn’t respond even when lifted. Despite being rushed to Hiranagar Hospital, doctors declared him dead on arrival. Eyewitnesses said he was perfectly fit and regularly trained. The event was halted, leaving the crowd in mourning. Police have launched an investigation, and the body has been sent for post-mortem. Sudden Death Caught on Camera in Jabalpur: Man Collapses and Dies While Working Out At Gym, Heart Attack Suspected; Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Tragedy in the Ring (Disturbing Video)

