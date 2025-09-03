Two people, including a three-month-old infant, have tragically died from rare amoebic meningoencephalitis while receiving treatment at Kozhikode Medical College Hospital in Kerala. The fatal brain infection, though uncommon, has raised concerns as cases appear to be rising in the state. While speaking to the media on Wednesday, September 3, Kerala Health Minister Veena George attributed the higher detection rate to improved medical surveillance and diagnostics. Doctors at the hospital confirmed that both patients were under intensive care when they succumbed to the disease. Sudden Death in Kerala: Man Suddenly Collapses and Dies While Performing on Stage During Onam Celebrations at State Assembly in Thiruvananthapuram; Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Rare Amoebic Meningoencephalitis Claims 2 Lives in Kerala

VIDEO | Thiruvananthapuram: On the rising cases of amoebic meningoencephalitis in Kerala, Kerala Health Minister Veena George says, "The disease rate is high in Kerala because the state is better at detecting them." Two people, including a three-month-old infant, have died from… pic.twitter.com/WMCa3VrcM9 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 3, 2025

