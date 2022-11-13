The tempo traveller driver who went missing in the landslide at Puthukudi near Kundala here has been found dead here on Sunday morning. The deceased has been identified as Roopesh(40), a native of Kozhikode's Kunnukkavu, near Ashokapuram. The landslide hit the area on Saturday evening. Following the landslide, the tempo traveller overturned and landed on an adjacent tea garden on the Munnar-Vattavada road.

Check Tweet:

Kerala | A 45-year-old man died after his vehicle overturned due to a landslip near Kundala in Munnar last evening. His body was recovered this morning. Munnar has been experiencing heavy rainfall since yesterday. — ANI (@ANI) November 13, 2022

