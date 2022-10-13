In yet another foiled smuggling attempt, Mumbai Airport Customs seized 15 kg of gold valued at Rs 7.87 crores on October 11 and 12 in four cases, said Customs. "Foreign currency worth Rs 22 lakh in two different cases. Seven passengers were arrested," Customs added. Mumbai Drugs Bust: DRI Seize 198 Kg High Purity Crystal Methamphetamine and 9 Kg Pure Cocaine From Truck Carrying Imported Oranges.

Check Tweet:

Mumbai Airport Customs seized 15 kg of gold valued at Rs 7.87 crores on October 11 and 12 in four cases and foreign currency worth Rs 22 lakh in two different cases. Seven passengers were arrested: Customs pic.twitter.com/DvD4OdewpP — ANI (@ANI) October 13, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)