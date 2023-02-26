The Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) of Kerala customs department on Saturday seized 1,259 grams of gold worth Rs 53 lakhs from a passenger. The passengers, who arrived from Dubai was apprehended at Kochi airport. Four capsules of gold concealed inside the passenger's body were recovered and seized. "Passenger has been arrested," officials of customs said. Kerala: Customs Department Seize Gold Worth Rs 43 Lakh From Passenger at Kochi Airport.

Passenger Has Been Arrested

Kerala | Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) of Customs department seized 1,259 grams of gold worth Rs 53 lakhs from a passenger coming from Dubai at Kochi airport. 4 capsules of gold concealed inside the passenger's body were recovered and seized. Passenger has been arrested: Customs pic.twitter.com/ADtX8rWb0G — ANI (@ANI) February 26, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)