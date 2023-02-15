The Air Intelligence Unit of Customs Department at Kerala's Kochi Airport seized 857 grams of gold worth Rs 43.97 lakhs from a passenger. The passenger has been identified as Riyas, a native of Kasargod. Officials said that the passenger arrived at Kochi airport from Abu Dhabi. Three capsules of gold in compound form were found concealed inside his body. Kerala: Customs Seize Gold Worth over Rs 70 Lakh in Two Separate Cases at Kochi Airport.

Three Capsules of Gold Seized From Passenger

