Kerala government on Saturday allowed reopening of cinema theatres and indoor auditoriums from October 25 with 50 per cent seating capacity in the state. Only fully vaccinated people will be allowed entry:

Kerala Government permits the reopening of cinema theatres and indoor auditoriums from October 25 with restrictions. "Entry will be for those who are fully vaccinated including employees. Theatres & auditoriums will function with 50% seating capacity," says CM Pinarayi Vijayan pic.twitter.com/K65aIK9Tkw — ANI (@ANI) October 2, 2021

