Kerala HC has allowed the plea filed by the State govt in the Malayalam actress assault case, that challenges the trial court's order seeking to re-examine three witnesses and summon five new witnesses in the case.

Check Out the Tweet Below:

Kerala High Court allows the plea filed by the State Government in the Malayalam actress assault case, challenging the trial court's order seeking to re-examine three witnesses and summon five new witnesses. Earlier the trial court had rejected the plea to re-examine witnesses. pic.twitter.com/tgFwhqu54o — ANI (@ANI) January 17, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)