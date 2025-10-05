A Government Higher Secondary School in Kumbla, Kasaragod, faced controversy after a mime during its two-day Kalolsavam arts festival, depicting the suffering of Palestinian children under Israeli attacks, was abruptly stopped by a teacher. Students had held a photo and soft toy symbolising the plight of Gaza’s children when the curtain was brought down on Friday evening, triggering protests by student organisations and prompting a government inquiry. Teachers said the reactions stemmed from a misunderstanding of the event. Education Minister V Sivankutty condemned the stoppage, affirming Kerala’s long-standing support for Palestinians. He directed the Director of General Education to submit a report and clarified that the students would be given another chance to perform the mime, emphasising that no authority has the right to block a Palestine-themed performance. Gaza Peace Plan: Israeli Envoy to India Reuven Azar Thanks PM Narendra Modi for Supporting US-Led Gaza Peace Plan To End Israel-Hamas Conflict (Watch Video).

Kerala School Suspends Palestine-Themed Mime Amid Protests

🚨 Kerala school staff halts mime on Gaza children..Students protest with Palestine flags A mime act on Gaza’s children & war suffering was abruptly stopped mid-performance by staff at Kumbala Govt Higher Secondary School, Kasaragod Teachers reportedly pulled down curtains and… pic.twitter.com/kL44Y8l3Mb — Nabila Jamal (@nabilajamal_) October 4, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Journalist Nabila Jamal), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

