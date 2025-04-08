The Kerala State Sthree-Sakthi SS-462 Lottery results are set to be revealed today, April 1, 2025, at 3 PM, with live streaming starting simultaneously. The official announcement will follow at 4 PM. Stay updated by checking the list of winners and verifying results online at statelottery.kerala.gov.in. For previous outcomes and a comprehensive lottery chart, refer to the Kerala Lottery Result Chart 2025.

