Nedumudi Venu, Popular Malayalam actor, has passed away on Monday at a private hospital in Thiruvananthapuram. The actor was admitted in the hospital for the past few days and was in the intensive care unit. The 73-year-old actor, who had earlier recovered from coronavirus, breathed his last at the private hospital's ICU. Nedumudi Venu has acted in over 500 films and has won 3 National Awards.

