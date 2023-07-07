Following three days of nonstop rain, the Manimala, Achankovil, and Pamba Rivers overflowed, flooding the low-lying sections of the Alappuzha district. The areas of Alappuzha district were waterlogged. The authorities opened 17 relief camps considering the continuous rainfall and waterlogging. The rain caused destruction as the water entered homes, and families were sent to relief camps. The administrative authorities also holiday for educational institutions as several districts are on Orange Alert. Kerala Rains Video: Severe Waterlogging in Kottayam Following Incessant Rainfall, Kodoor River Nears Overflow.

Watch Video Here:

#WATCH | Kerala | Several parts of Alappuzha district flooded following heavy rainfall. Visuals from Thakazhi village in Kelamangalam. pic.twitter.com/TewS5XLIir — ANI (@ANI) July 7, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)