Incessant rainfall battered several parts of Kerala on Thursday, causing waterlogging. News agency ANI reported a few residential areas in Kottayam city face waterlogging following continuous rains. Kodoor river is nearing overflow, the report added. meanwhile, India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a Yellow alert for the district today. Flash Flood in Himachal Pradesh: 10 Houses Damaged As Light to Moderate Rains Continue To Lash Several Parts of State (Watch Video).

Kerala Rains Video:

#WATCH | Kerala | A few residential areas in Kottayam city face waterlogging following incessant rainfall here; Kodoor river nears overflow. IMD has issued a Yellow alert for the district today. pic.twitter.com/Uopu9wpsNn — ANI (@ANI) July 6, 2023

