In an unfortunate incident in Kerala, a bus carrying school students met with an accident today, January 1. According to news agency ANI, 15 school students were injured after the bus carrying them lost control and overturned in Valakkai, Kannur, this evening. Kerala Road Accident: Newlyweds Among 4 Killed As Car Collides With Bus Carrying Sabarimala Pilgrims at Murinjikkal in Pathanamthitta District.

Bus Meets With Accident in Kerala

Kerala | 15 school students were injured after the bus carrying them lost control and overturned in Valakkai, Kannur, this evening — ANI (@ANI) January 1, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)