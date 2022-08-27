Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is on a two-day visit to Gujarat is addressing the Khadi Utsav event at Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad. Taking to social media, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) shared a post about the special initiative of PM Narendra Modi through Khadi Utsav. A grand Khadi festival has been organised at the Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad ahead of the Atal Bridge inauguration. As per a tweet by BJP's Gujarat unit, the Khadi Festival will commemorate the great heroes of the country through a historical exhibition.

Watch PM Narendra Modi’s Live Speech Here:

Live: PM Shri @narendramodi addresses Khadi Utsav at Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad #NationWithKhadi https://t.co/LmyKurKiQ0 — BJP Gujarat (@BJP4Gujarat) August 27, 2022

