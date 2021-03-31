Khajan Singh Suspended Over Accusations of Sexual Harassment, Rape & Intimidation:

CRPF DIG level officer Arjuna Awardee Khajan Singh has been suspended weeks after a 30-year-old CRPF constable had accused him and others of sexual harassment, rape and intimidation. A case was also registered against all accused in Delhi. — ANI (@ANI) March 31, 2021

