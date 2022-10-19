A class 7th exam paper in Bihar's Kishanganj has termed Kashmir as a separate country. The examination conducted by Bihar Education Project Council for Class VII students asked them what people from Kashmir called? Mistakenly carried as what are people of the country of Kashmir called? This was human error, said Headteacher SK Das. Jammu and Kashmir: SIA Conducts Raid at Social Media User's Home in Budgam for Publishing Anti-India Content.

Check Question Paper Below:

Kishanganj, Bihar | Class 7 question paper terms Kashmir as separate country Got this via Bihar Education Board. Ques had to ask what are people from Kashmir called? Mistakenly carried as what are people of country of Kashmir called? This was human error: Headteacher, SK Das pic.twitter.com/VVv1qAZ2sz — ANI (@ANI) October 19, 2022

