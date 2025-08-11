Karnataka Cooperation Minister KN Rajanna resigned as a cabinet minister today, August 11. The Chief Minister's Office of Karnataka confirmed the news. Reacting to the news of his father and Karnataka minister KN Rajanna's resignation from the cabinet post, Congress leader Rajendra Rajanna said, "I don't know what happened." Rajanna is said to be a staunch supporter of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. His resignation comes after his remarks on the "voter list" irregularities irked Congress leadership. Reacting to Rahul Gandhi's "voter fraud" claim, KN Rajanna said that the party should have taken note of the alleged election fraud much earlier than raising it now. "One should remember that voter lists were revised when our own government was at the helm. Why did our party turn a blind eye then? It is true that there are irregularities, but it is insulting for us that it happened right under our nose," he said. ‘Vote Chori’ Allegation: Election Commission Says Rahul Gandhi ‘Still Has Time’ to Give Declaration or Apologise to the Country on Vote Theft Allegation.

KN Rajanna Resigns As Karnataka Minister

On his father and Karnataka minister KN Rajanna's resignation from the cabinet post, Congress leader Rajendra Rajanna says, "I don't know what happened." pic.twitter.com/dFgWRdHVHE — ANI (@ANI) August 11, 2025

