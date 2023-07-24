In light of the ongoing heavy rain and potential risks, authorities in the Kodagu district of Karnataka have announced a holiday for schools and colleges on July 25. The District Commissioner, Venkataraj, issued an orange alert for the area, urging residents to exercise caution and be prepared for adverse weather conditions. Karnataka Rains: Heavy Rainfall Lash Coastal District of Dakshina Kannada, Woman Dies in Landslide.

Heavy Rains Prompt School Closure in Karnataka's Kodagu District

Karnataka | Schools and colleges announced a holiday tomorrow in Kodagu district in view of the heavy rain in the district. Orange alert announced for Kodagu district: Venkataraj, DC — ANI (@ANI) July 24, 2023

