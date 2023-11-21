A massive fire broke out today, November 21, at Howrah in Kolkata. According to news agency PTI, the blaze erupted at a plastic warehouse in Ghusuri, Howrah. Soon after the incident, local authorities were alerted, and fire tenders were rushed to the spot. While the cause of the fire is unknown, there have been no reports of any injuries or casualties. Kolkata Fire: Blaze Erupts At Residential Building in Ultadanga, Fire Tenders Rushed to Spot (Watch Video).

Fire Breaks Out in Plastic Warehouse

VIDEO | Fire breaks out at a plastic warehouse in Ghusuri, Howrah. Fire brigade at the spot. More details are awaited. pic.twitter.com/278cfzksa3 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 21, 2023

