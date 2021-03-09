President Ram Nath Kovind Expresses Condolences Over Death of Nine People in Kolkata Fire Incident:

Pained beyond words by the extremely tragic fire accident at a building in Kolkata. My deep sympathy and condolences for the bereaved families. I wish for the speedy recovery of the injured: President Ram Nath Kovind (file photo) pic.twitter.com/r5f8jt6NcT — ANI (@ANI) March 9, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)