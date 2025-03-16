In an unfortunate incident, a part of a house collapsed in West Bengal's Kolkata today, March 16. According to news agency ANI, a part of the house collapsed at Muktaram Babu Street in Kolkata. One person was injured in the incident and rushed to a hospital for treatment. It is reported that the incident occurred during the afternoon hours. Police and local administration are present at the spot. Hooghly Shocker: Man Masturbates in Front of Women at Begumpur Station in West Bengal; Indian Railways Responds After Video of Disgusting Act Goes Viral.

Portion of House Collapses in Kolkata

#WATCH | West Bengal | A part of a house collapsed at Muktaram Babu Street, Kolkata. One person was injured and was taken to hospital. Police at the spot. The incident took place during the afternoon hours. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/E9scJAOLjD — ANI (@ANI) March 16, 2025

