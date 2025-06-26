In a heart-wrenching incident on Hyderabad’s NH-65 near Kukatpally, a 30-year-old woman named Kritika died and her 3-year-old son Madhav was critically injured after a speeding mini-truck mowed them down. The accident occurred when their car broke down, and Kritika was stepping out. A CCTV video, now viral, shows the truck swerving and hitting her violently. The driver fled but was nabbed at Bowenpally after crashing into a median. Identified as Nanasaheb from Nashik, he claimed he had dozed off. He tested negative for alcohol. A case has been registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and police are continuing their investigation. Kritika’s father, Pramod, filed the complaint. Another family member was also injured while helping the victims. Rajgarh Shocker: MP Policeman Seen Doing Paperwork While 2 Accident Victims Bleed Roadside After Bike Collision, Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Kukatpally Accident Caught on Camera (Disturbing Video)

Another #HitANDRun case in #Hyderabad Warning ⚠️ - Disturbing Video A woman was killed, after a #Speeding Bolero goods vehicle, hit her and fled away in #Kukatpally, she was thrown into the air, after being struck by goods vehicle, the #RecklessDriving caught in #CCTV The car… pic.twitter.com/ObtWN5DWyN — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) June 24, 2025

