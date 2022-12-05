On Monday, the National Crime Investigation Bureau (NCIB) took to social media to create awareness about cyber fraud. The NCIB said that fraudsters will ask users to download KYC QS app from Google Playstore in order to update KYC. The NCIB also said that fraudsters are using a new modus operandi where they war warning users stating that their SIM card will get blocked within 24 hours due to non-updation of KYC. The fraudsters will also share a PDF regarding the same on WhatsApp. The NCIB cautioned users and said that their bank accounts will be empty as soon as they download the app. All Sim Cards To Be Blocked for a Day as Per New Govt Rule? PIB Fact Check Busts Fake News.

New Method of Cyber Fraud

‼️ साइबर फ्रॉड का नया तरीका ‼️ ठगों द्वारा आपको व्हाट्सएप पर इस तरह का PDF भेजकर KYC अपडेट न होने के कारण सिमकार्ड को 24 घण्टे मे बंद करने की चेतावनी देते हुए KYC अपडेट करने हेतु गूगल प्लेस्टोर से KYC QS एप डाउनलोड करने को कहा जाएगा। एप डाउनलोड करते ही आपका अकाउंट खाली हो जाएगा। pic.twitter.com/lLZfzXQpBL — NCIB Headquarters (@NCIBHQ) December 5, 2022

