A YouTube channel has claimed that all Sim cards will be blocked for a day - 24 hours, as per the new Central government rule. The claim was made by the channel called "DLS News." Meanwhile, PIB fact check has busted the claim by calling it "misleading." According to the PIB, Sim services are suspended for a 24-hour period only when the SIM card is given for swap/replacement. Fake Website Claim to Register for 'MSME Udyam', PIB Fact Check Reveals the Truth.

PIB Fact Check Busts Fake News:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)