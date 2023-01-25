The Supreme Court on Wednesday, January 2 granted interim bail to Union Minister Ajay Mishra's son for eight weeks in the Lakhimpur Kheri farmers' killing case. Apex court has granted interim bail to Mishra on condition that he will not stay in NCT of Delhi and Uttar Pradesh and he will leave UP one week after he releases on bail. Earlier, On July 26, 2022, the Allahabad High Court denied bail to Ajay Mishra's son in connection with the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case. Lakhimpur Kheri Violence Case: Uttar Pradesh Government Opposes Ashish Mishra’s Bail Plea in Supreme Court.

Check Tweet:

Supreme Court grants interim bail for eight weeks to Ashish Mishra in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case with conditions. pic.twitter.com/I2KnoES8J0 — ANI (@ANI) January 25, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)