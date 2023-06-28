A dog barked and chased away a leopard that came to attack it while it was sleeping outside a house in Pune. The incident was caught on a CCTV camera installed on the premises. In CCTV footage from outside a house in Rahuri, a leopard is seen slinking away after being barked at by the dog of the house. The leopard had been pacing on the porch, apparently looking for a way in. Leopard Attack in Karnataka: Big Cat Attacks Six-Year-Old Girl Outside Her House in Chamarajanagar.

Leopard Chased Away by Dog Video:

