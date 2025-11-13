Panic gripped Kolhapur’s upscale Tarabai Park area in Maharashtra on Tuesday morning, November 11, when a leopard strayed into Hotel Woodland around 11:30 am, attacking four people, including a police constable and forest officials. The animal injured Constable Krishna Balwant Patil, garden workers Tukaram Khondal and Balu Humbe, and forest employee Omkar Katkar before fleeing into a closed drainage tank on the nearby Mahavitaran premises. A video showing the leopard attacking the police officer has surfaced on social media. A three-hour rescue operation followed, during which forest officials tranquilised and captured the leopard. Maharashtra: Man-Eater Leopard Shot Dead After 3 Deaths in Pune’s Pimparkhed.

Leopard Attacks Police Officer in Kolhapur, Video Surfaces

