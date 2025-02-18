Traffic on the Bhavnagar-Somnath Highway in Gujarat was briefly halted when a lion was spotted walking along the road, causing vehicles to stop for about 15 minutes. The lion was seen crossing a bridge, prompting cars, trucks, and motorcycles to pause and let it pass. A video recorded from a parked car captured the moment when the lion strolled on the highway. The incident took place in the Amreli district, after which the lion made its way towards a temple situated down the slope adjacent to the highway. Lions in Gujarat: In Heavy Rains, Family of Big Cat Takes Shelter in Farmer’s Courtyard in Gir Somnath (Watch Video).

Lion in Gujarat:

