The Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud junked a PIL which asked the Supreme Court to give directions to the Central government to formulate guidelines for registration of live-in relationships and for social security of citizens who are in live-in relationships. Commenting that the petition was hare-brained, the CJI said that cost should be imposed in such petitions. The petitioner Mamta Rani in her PIL said registration of live-in relationship would lead to accurate information being available to both the live-in partners about each other and also to the government regarding their marital status, their criminal history and other relevant details. Live-In Relationship Does Not Give One License To Post Objectionable Messages and Pictures of Live-In Partner, Says Allahabad High Court.

CJI Junks Live-In Relationship PIL

Plea seeking guidelines and rules to register all live-in relationships CJI DY Chandrachud: are you trying to foster the security of these people or not let people be in live in relationships? Please. Cost should be imposed on these petitions. Just hare-brained petitions that is… https://t.co/jBOniZBjnE pic.twitter.com/vTqxqgfRJi — Bar & Bench (@barandbench) March 20, 2023

