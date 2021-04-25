“The Covid cases were spiking because of which we had imposed a lockdown of 6 days. But the surge has continued since then. As a result, lockdown in Delhi is being increased by another week - till next Monday, 5 am”: Delhi CM, Arvind Kejriwal.

We had imposed a 6-day lockdown in Delhi. The lockdown is being extended to next Monday till 5 am: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/s1eHgZmaHN — ANI (@ANI) April 25, 2021

