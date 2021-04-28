Goa CM Pramod Sawant on Wednesday announced a lockdown in the state from 7 PM on April 29 to the morning of May 3. During this period, essential services and industrial activities allowed, public transport to remain shut. "Casinos, hotels, pubs remain closed. Borders to remain open for essential service transportation", he said.

Lockdown announced in state from 29th April 7 pm to the morning of 3rd May. Essential services & industrial activities allowed, public transport to remain shut. Casinos, hotels, pubs remain closed. Borders to remain open for essential service transportation: Goa CM Pramod Sawant pic.twitter.com/PXaUfT5tkG — ANI (@ANI) April 28, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)